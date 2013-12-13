The Number One Reason to Stay Active

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Physical activity is important for several reasons – health, mental wellbeing, aesthetics, among just a few.



And while these are important motivators, those who have been exercising for years offer one piece of advice to beginners regarding motivation:



The number one reason to exercise is because it makes the body feel good - mentally and physically. As activity pumps blood through the veins of the body it lubricates the joints and releases endorphins.



Endorphins are neurotransmitters that stimulate the brain and increase the same sensations that consuming spicy food does, or falling in love, laughing, and other positive emotions and sensations.



That’s during the workout. Afterward, the body continues to produce these endorphins and the sensation helps relieve aches and pains, and continued engagement in activity aligns the muscles and bones to improve posture and core strength as well.



Mentally, these endorphins and engagement in exercise reduces levels of stress hormones in the body, especially for those in sedentary jobs. The distraction that comes from activity boosts mood, confidence, and overall happiness with life. Whether the activity encourages one to focus on their strength and confidence, or causes them to become still and tranquil, the effects are almost immediate and only get better the longer exercise continues.



Health is important, as are physical aesthetics and mental well-being. But those who have exercised for years site the sensation of feeling good as their number one reason for continuing activity. While beginners may start with other motivations, this is the one they turn to when looking to continue exercising long term.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com