The Nuts and Bolts of the QuickBooks Multi-Currency Feature

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- QuickBooks Online uses the company's home currency for all records, including sales, purchases, and the chart of accounts.



When using more than one currency, it would be advisable to have this set under account settings by enabling the multicurrency feature.



Using the multicurrency feature has its set of drawbacks such as once it is turned on, cannot be turned off. Only one home currency for example USD or CAD can be used for the QBO file. Third party apps may be impacted with multicurrency enabled. Customers would have to be created in each currency and the ins and outs of exchange rate gain and loss would have to be understood at a deeper level.



On the upside, multicurrency does create invoices with the proper currency icons, provides the proper accounting for exchange rate gains and losses and Self-corrects the home currency in accounts receivable, banks and credit cards can be reconciled in their native currency without having to consider the exchange rate, customers can be invoiced in their native currency and purchase orders can be issued to vendors in their native currency.



If the QuickBooks Multi-currency feature was turned on and now needs to be disabled, E-Tech will work to remove the feature from QuickBooks so the data file. This also helps when the file needs to be converted to QuickBooks Mac or QuickBooks Online.



E-Tech will work towards converting the QuickBooks file with the multi-currency feature turned on to QuickBooks Online or QuickBooks Mac and works with US, Canadian, UK, and Australian (Reckon) QuickBooks data files.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Multiple Currency Removal service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/.



