The OC Fit Expo 2013 - Don't Miss This Event

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- If you are bodybuilder, fitness model, or just enthusiastic fan who has done something with their body and want to show the results, this is just the right event for you.



This year's fitness contest THE OC FIT EXPO will be held on November, 2nd and 3rd, 2013 in Anaheim Convention Center, CA. The contest will include many different fitness classes for men and women, separate contest for personal trainers and tattoo art! The sponsors are ready to give lots of prizes and CASH to THE BEST of the bests!



Attendees and visitors alike will see a rare once a year opportunity to discover everything they want to experience and be dazzled in one place at one time for two days!



Non stop competitions in different classes will take place in this year's event. You will be able to enjoy Men's Physique and Bodybuilding, Women's Bikini and Master's Bikini, Women's Figures and Masters, Asian Bikini, Latin Women's Bikini and Men's Bodybuilding and Physique, Fit Mom and Fit Dad and Mixed Pairs and many other classes. For tattoos' addicted - Tattoo Men - Tattoo Women and Masters.



There will be open stages for MMA fights, Armwrestling, Powerlifting and Strongman competitions - Lift a Car, Jump Rope.



Parallel with all these will be held Personal Trainers Contest that will include Fittest Trainer Novice and Amateur Classes for Women and Men.



For more information:

Mike Glass

(949) 642-3677

The OC Fit Expo, November 2nd & 3rd 2013

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA. 92802

http://www.theocfitexpo.com

ocfitexpo@yahoo.com

https://www.facebook.com/theocfitexpo