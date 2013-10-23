The OC Fit Expo Announced! November 2nd & 3rd, 2013 Anaheim Convention Center, California, USA

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- WWW.BODYBUILDING.COM is pleased to announce the attending of this year's fitness contest THE OC FIT EXPO that will be held on November, 2nd and 3rd, 2013 in Anaheim Convention Center, CA. The contest will include many different classes for men and women and separate contest for personal trainers.



Attendees and visitors alike will see a rare once a year opportunity to discover everything they want to experience and be dazzled in one place at one time for two days!



Non stop competitions in different classes will take place in this year's event. You will be able to enjoy Men's Physique and Bodybuilding, Women's Bikini and Master's Bikini, Women's Figures and Masters, Asian Bikini, Latin Women's Bikini and Men's Bodybuilding and Physique, Fit Mom and Fit Dad and Mixed Pairs and many other classes. For tattoos' addicted - Tattoo Men - Tattoo Women and Masters.



There will be open stages for MMA fights, Armwrestling, Powerlifting and Strongman competitions - Lift a Car, Jump Rope.



Parallel with all these will be held Personal Trainers Contest that will include Fittest Trainer Novice and Amateur Classes for Women and Men.



CASH and many PRIZES for the WINNERS!



For more information:

Mike Glass

(949) 642-3677

The OC Fit Expo, November 2nd & 3rd 2013

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA. 92802

http://www.theocfitexpo.com

ocfitexpo@yahoo.com

https://www.facebook.com/theocfitexpo