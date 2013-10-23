THE OC FIT EXPO Sports Festival Announced! Personal Trainers Wanted

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- WWW.BODYBUILDING.COM is pleased to announce the attending of this year's fitness festival THE OC FIT EXPO that will be held on November, 2nd and 3rd, 2013 in Anahein Convention Center, CA. Starring Diego SBASTIAN and Sharon PLOSKY - master of ceremonies!



The contest includes Fittest Trainer Novice and Amateur Classes for Women and Men. All CERTIFICATIONS welcomed going back going back 10 years or more!



One place, one time for two days spectacular entertainments!



Parallel will be held non stop competitions in other different Fitness classes. You will be able to see competitors fighting for the First Place in Men's Physique and Bodybuilding, Women's Bikini and Master's Bikini, Women's Figures and Masters, Asian Bikini, Latin Women's Bikini and Men's Bodybuilding and Physique, Fit Mom and Fit Dad and Mixed Pairs and many other classes. Including Tattoo Art - Tattoo Men - Tattoo Women and Masters.



There will be open stages for MMA fights, Armwrestling, Powerlifting and Strongman competitions - Lift a Car, Jump Rope.



CASH and many PRIZES for the WINNERS!



For more information:

Mike Glass

(949) 642-3677

The OC Fit Expo, November 2nd & 3rd 2013

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA. 92802

http://www.theocfitexpo.com

ocfitexpo@yahoo.com

https://www.facebook.com/theocfitexpo