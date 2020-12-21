The rising incidence of neurological diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the occlusion devices market growth.
Occlusion, in the medical sector, refers to the blockage or shutting of blood vessels or devices used for the treatment of neurological, retinal, and cardiovascular defects. One of the most common applications of occlusion devices is the aneurysm coil embolization procedure which is carried out for the treatment of brain aneurysms. The market is set to attain a valuation of USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Occlusion Devices Market:
Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.
Market Drivers
The occlusion devices market has witnessed an increased demand due to the increasing application of these devices in critical medical interventions such as neurological procedures, cardiology procedures, peripheral vascular diseases, and oncology procedures, among others. The growing attraction towards minimally invasive surgical interventions, advancement in R&D activities, and the rising occurrences of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders are anticipated to boost the industry growth. Coupled with this, the increasing pool of geriatric populace is anticipated to stimulate market growth further.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Occlusion Removal Devices
Balloon Occlusion Devices
Stent Retrievers
Coil Retrievers
Suction & Aspiration Devices
Embolization Devices
Embolic Coils
Liquid Embolic Agents
Tubal Occlusion Devices
Support Devices
Microcatheters
Guidewires
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurology
Cardiology
Peripheral Vascular Diseases
Urology
Oncology
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Diagnostics Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Analysis
According to the regional analysis, North America is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast timeline, majorly propelled by the rising patient pool suffering from chronic and debilitating disorders and the growing senior population. The North American market is commanded by the United States attributable to the presence of significant market players, coupled with the surging investment in healthcare and accelerating research and development activities. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to exhibit lucrative growth due to the escalating caseload of chronic disorders and rising emphasis on timely diagnosis and intervention for heart and lung disorders.
