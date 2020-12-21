Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Occlusion Devices Market



Occlusion, in the medical sector, refers to the blockage or shutting of blood vessels or devices used for the treatment of neurological, retinal, and cardiovascular defects. One of the most common applications of occlusion devices is the aneurysm coil embolization procedure which is carried out for the treatment of brain aneurysms. The market is set to attain a valuation of USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.



Prominent Players Profiled in the Occlusion Devices Market:



Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.



Market Drivers



The occlusion devices market has witnessed an increased demand due to the increasing application of these devices in critical medical interventions such as neurological procedures, cardiology procedures, peripheral vascular diseases, and oncology procedures, among others. The growing attraction towards minimally invasive surgical interventions, advancement in R&D activities, and the rising occurrences of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders are anticipated to boost the industry growth. Coupled with this, the increasing pool of geriatric populace is anticipated to stimulate market growth further.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Occlusion Removal Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Stent Retrievers

Coil Retrievers

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Urology

Oncology

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others



Regional Analysis



According to the regional analysis, North America is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast timeline, majorly propelled by the rising patient pool suffering from chronic and debilitating disorders and the growing senior population. The North American market is commanded by the United States attributable to the presence of significant market players, coupled with the surging investment in healthcare and accelerating research and development activities. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to exhibit lucrative growth due to the escalating caseload of chronic disorders and rising emphasis on timely diagnosis and intervention for heart and lung disorders.



