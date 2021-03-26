The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at The ODP Corporation .



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain The ODP directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Boca Raton, FL based The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The ODP Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $10.64 billion in 2019 to $9.71 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income of $99 million in 2019 turned into a Net Loss of $319 million in 2020.



Shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) closed on March 25, 2021, at $36.85 per share.



