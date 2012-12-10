The Official Launch of Get My Mom a Job FaceBook Fan Page

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Get My Mom a Job. With the successful launch of Get My Mom a Job, a female owned, operated, and created company, early in 2012. The launch of the Get My Mom a Job FaceBook fan page is now global.



Get My Mom a Job, has been an exploding job source for women all over America. Empowering women, professionals, female job seekers, and those wanting and needing to get back into the workforce. Get My Mom a Job, recognized several much needed areas that had to be addressed. First, 42% of all women in America are "under-employed". Meaning, as women they were being paid less, less opportunity for advancement, and less telecommute opportunities. Second, companies specifically had to recognize the most valuable resource that they have, women employees. With that Get My Mom a Job was created.



The launch of Get My Mom a Job, has been received, supported, and has had amazing growth in all 50 states. Get My Mom a Job, and its Founder Michele Unangst have had a very specific vision in its concept and growth. Get My Mom a Job specializes in Real Telecommute Jobs, that must pay an Hourly or Salary wage. Fact, this is a hidden gem. Over 30% of all companies in America offer full time and part time telecommute employment opportunities, but very few know where to find them, how to vet them, and how to get them. Get My Mom a Job has changed all that. Get My Mom a Job has brought 100's upon 100's upon 100's of positions to women and men alike. Companies such as Apple, Coventry, U-HAUL, Humana, 1-800-FLOWERS, are all represented and they are a small select few of the 100's of companies currently being shown by Get My Mom a Job.



Through the amazing partnerships, radio ads, radio interviews, blog interviews, videos, and the soon to be released newspaper interviews, Get My Mom a Job has seen growth that is unprecedented. The rewards truly go to the job seekers. With that social media has been on fire with Get My Mom a Job. The Twitter account has grown in leaps and bounds, with 23,000+ voices and raving fans connecting, supporting, re-tweeting, and giving testimonials to the power of Get My Mom a Job. It was only natural that the fan page on FaceBook would be created out of necessity and demand.



Get My Mom a Job is committed to the workers, clients, and supporters of Get My Mom a Job. Each month through the fan page major prizes, rewards, advice, conferences, and insider secrets are being revealed to the fans! With this unprecedented demand for jobs in America. For the unprecedented amount of workers demanding jobs, better jobs, and better income, the growth of Get My Mom a Job has just begun. With that the social media explosion has just begun as well.



Please join us at http://www.facebook.com/getmymomajob and join in on the launch, the energy, and excitement of the Get My Mom a Job fan page.



Get My Mom a Job is a one of a kind company. Get My Mom a Job ONLY offer JOBS. Jobs with base pay, either salary or hourly. Part-Time & Full-Time jobs, and 99% of all the jobs are Telecommute. It is safe to say that Get My Mom a Job has what all women want and what women need!



