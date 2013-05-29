The Official Launch of Get My Vet a Job FaceBook Fan Page

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Get My Vet a Job. With the successful launch of Get My Vet a Job, the launch of the Get My Vet a Job FaceBook fan page is now global. Get My Vet a Job has created a Fan Page to assist more Veterans in their employment needs. This page will showcase telecommute positions for military job seekers. Also on the fan page all job seekers can find helpful articles like tips on how to write a resume, how to write a cover letter, how to communicate after an interview, how to write a resume and get a job with little experience, plus so many more informative articles that are geared towards the job seeker.



From the Creators of Get My Mom a Job and Get My Dad a Job, Get My Vet a Job was developed. A site dedicated to all of those that have served in the armed forces and those in the National Guard still serving our country. This site also caters to military spouses. Jobs, employment, opportunity, designed with the Veteran and their family in mind.



The launch of Get My Vet a Job, has been received, supported, and has had amazing growth in all 50 states. Get My Vet a Job, and its Founder Michele Unangst have had a very specific vision in its concept and growth. Get My Vet a Job specializes in Real Telecommute Jobs that must pay an Hourly or Salary wage. Fact, this is a hidden gem. Over 30% of all companies in America offer full time and part time telecommute employment opportunities, but very few know where to find them and how to get them. Get My Vet a Job has changed all that. Get My Vet a Job has brought 100's upon 100's upon 100's of positions to our Veterans. Companies such as Apple, U-HAUL, Humana, 1-800-FLOWERS, are all represented and they are a small select few of the 100's of companies currently being shown by Get My Vet a Job.



Through the amazing partnerships, radio ads, radio interviews, blog interviews, videos, and the soon to be released newspaper interviews, Get My Vet a Job has seen growth that is unprecedented. The rewards truly go to the job seekers. With that social media has been on fire with Get My Vet a Job. The Twitter account has grown in leaps and bounds, with 25,000+ voices and raving fans connecting, supporting, re-tweeting, and giving testimonials to the power of Get My Vet a Job. It was only natural that the fan page on FaceBook would be created out of necessity and demand.



Get My Vet a Job is committed to the workers, clients, and supporters of Get My Vet a Job. Each month through the fan page major prizes, rewards, advice, and insider secrets are being revealed to the fans! With this unprecedented demand for jobs in America. For the unprecedented amount of Veterans demanding jobs, better jobs, and better income, the growth of Get My Vet a Job has just begun. With that the social media explosion has just begun as well.



Please join us at http://tinyurl.com/chogeeu and join in on the launch, the energy, and excitement of the Get My Vet a Job fan page. You will be amazed at who you will meet, network with, learn from and be exposed to. The launch of the fan page is for the active job seeker. The fan page is a safe zone, designed for people to give and for people to get. Like the page to gain access to current telecommute companies hiring. Join in on the launch!



Media Contact:

Michele Unangst

San Tan Valley AZ

info@getmyvetajob.com

www.getmyvetajob.com