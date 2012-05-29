The Offline Assistant Helps Consultants Close More Business With Speedy Marketing Solutions

Kildare, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- In today’s fast-paced world of rapid response and service, customers and clients alike have come to expect to have all of their requests and demands met instantaneously. This need for immediate results has made it increasingly difficult for many marketing consultants to close business with new clients.



Given more than three-quarters of the globe’s population uses the Internet, one of the quickest ways to impress prospective clients is by providing them with a host of fast and effective online solutions.



Recently launched, The Offline Assistant is helping marketing consultants throughout the world close more business clients with their speedy, innovative online marketing solutions. Already receiving rave reviews from current clients, The Offline Assistant offers a wide range of services, including lead generation, mobile site mockups, video creation, SEO analysis, SMS campaigns, reputation management, Facebook management and business owners name lookup.



Whether a marketing consultant is prospecting a restaurant or florist, they can turn to The Offline Assistant for unsurpassed speed and efficiency for help closing business. The service allows consultants to simply send an email with their request, be it a mobile site or SMS campaign, and in many cases the experienced team can deliver a mockup within 15 minutes. This expedited turnaround time provides consultants with the unique opportunity to meet the needs of their prospective clients on-the-spot, making the deal that much sweeter.



Consultants already using The Offline Assistant have praised the service for their simplicity and superior effectiveness.



Current client David Perkins from Social Media Toolworks in Los Angeles calls The Offline Assistant, “A remarkable set of tools that will knock the socks off your prospective clients.”



And Justin Wheeler from Vashon Media said, “[The service] really allows me to impress both prospective and existing clients and it has had a positive impact on my conversions with new prospective customers.”



Consultants can sign up for one of the service’s three plans, all of which offer unlimited requests for mobile sites, video mockups, reputation management and SMS campaign creations.



Recently launched, The Offline Assistant is a speedy, innovative online marketing service helping business consultants throughout the world close more business with clients. Kevin O’Connor, a marketing consultant from Ireland, created the service to give consultants the ability to provide on-the-spot marketing solutions to clients and prospects alike.



The new service offers a wide range of solutions, including iPhone app mockups, mobile site mockups, video creation, SEO analysis, SMS campaign creation, reputation management, Facebook management and business owners name lookup.