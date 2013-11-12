The Offspring of Rose Foreman: Hard-Hitting New Book Awakens 21st Century Women to 'Hell' of 1930s Female Disrespect

Hazel Crest, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- While young girls and women today enjoy equal social footing, the opportunity of limitless professional promotion and high respect from most men – things haven’t always been that way. To help women and young girls recognize the sacrifices women of yesteryear gave for their freedom, Mable J. Harris is delighted to announce a compelling new book.



‘The Offspring of Rose Foreman’ is based on a true story; a story that is as sad and tragic as it is important.



Synopsis:



Rose Johnson was born to a fairly large family in the 1930's. This young Afro-American girl witnesses a brutal murder of her older sister Ozzie Johnson.



Fearful this could happen again, Rose decides it's best if she finds a way out of the little town in which she lives. With the help of a young man, Rose leaves town at the age of nine and searches for a better life elsewhere...



As the author explains, readers should prepare for an emotional literary experience.



“The story will take readers right beside Rose, as she watches her sister being murdered by her father and buried in the back garden. Her tumultuous journey then continues as she leaves home, meets a young man and attempts to start a new life. However, it wasn’t that easy,” says Harris.



Continuing, “Back in the 1930s, when African-Americans were poor and dirty, they’d do anything in order to stay alive – it was only by God’s blessing that they’d see another year. They had no rights and had to make do with what little work and resources they could get their hands on. This is a life very different to that of the modern women, and thus is vital to remember.”



Harris hopes the story will hit home with the privileged modern westerner.



This story is so important because so many women of today don't realize how far their sex has come. Nobody has to live that way any longer. So much has changed since Rose's days including a lot of laws for women and especially those in the African-American community. Read this story and learn about the hell this woman found around every corner,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Offspring of Rose Foreman’ is available now: http://amzn.to/HzXnjw.



About Mable J. Harris

Mable was born in the heart of Mississippi to the Harris family and she developed an ear for Storytelling and old tales front her Grandfather Henry Patton and his son Henry Jr. and her mother Lillian, and now she can tell stories she found interesting from some of these people and people who saw fit to embrace her with their stories so welcome to Mable's Books.