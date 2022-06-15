The Old Dutch Cupboard Explains Why Eggs Shouldn't Be Avoided

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- A new age is coming — one where people do not fear eating eggs and, instead, look forward to finding new ways to include these nutritious foods into their diet. Over the years, research has been published showing that consuming eggs in moderation does not increase a person's risk of developing heart disease. The Old Dutch Cupboard, a Telford, PA, store committed to selling raw, natural foods, wants to share why and how people can still enjoy their favorite egg dishes.



In the past, people were told that eating eggs would significantly increase their chances of developing cardiovascular disease because they contain great amounts of cholesterol. However, further research has been conducted since that time. This new research shows that a person's cholesterol level is affected more by the amounts of saturated and trans fats they consume than the cholesterol in an egg. The researchers also pointed out that eggs contain other essential nutrients that can improve eye, brain, and nerve health. For this reason, it's better to eat eggs in moderation than not at all.



Over the course of the next several years, other studies were conducted, and their results support the same conclusion that eating eggs daily does not affect a person's heart health. In fact, these studies showed that eating an egg a day can lower a person's risk of heart disease.



It's important to note that research supports consuming eggs in moderation only. A person will not experience the health benefits of eating eggs if they eat too many over a long period of time. It's best to consume 7 to 12 eggs a week and be mindful of the foods paired with the eggs.



Instead of eating eggs with bacon, sausage, or home fries on a regular basis, the Telford, PA, store suggests egg eaters enjoy their eggs with vegetables, ham, cheese, avocado, and sweet potato. Some of their favorite egg recipes include crustless quiche, sweet potato egg in a hole, baked egg avocado boats, and ham and cheese breakfast roll-ups.



The sight of eggs in the store does not have to inspire fear. Instead, consumers can be excited to try making their favorite egg dishes and even feel confident that they are making excellent choices for their heart health. The Old Dutch Cupboard is the perfect place for shopping for organic eggs as well as GMO-free and soy-free eggs. For more information about their products and to browse their egg selections, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



