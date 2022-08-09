The Old Dutch Cupboard Explores Many Marvelous Milk Options

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2022 -- There's more to milk than just whole, skim, and 2%, reports The Old Dutch Cupboard, a Telford, PA-based organic food store. There are many different types of milk, and each type has its own specific benefits as part of a healthy diet. Storage matters, too: there are even differences between plastic and glass-bottled milk!



Regular milk is a familiar sight to most Americans who've been to big-box or grocery stores. Separated by fat content (skim, 1%, 2%, whole), this milk is both pasteurized and homogenized. These processes respectively kill bacteria that can cause illness and prevent saturated fat from separating from the milk.



Organic milk is also pasteurized and is usually homogenized as well. However, in order for the milk they sell to be certified as organic, farmers must prove that they do not use antibiotics or growth hormones to treat their cows, feed their cows a diet of at least 30% pasture feed, and only use organic pesticides and fertilizers. Many people who are conscious of animal welfare and the environmental impact of humans choose organic milk over regular milk.



Raw milk is the third category of milk worth mentioning. This type of milk is neither pasteurized nor homogenized; rather, it comes straight from the animal being milked. While it can be a little more difficult to store, some people swear by the health benefits and delicious taste of raw milk.



For lactose-intolerant people, dairy milk can be the furthest thing from a refreshing beverage. Instead of dairy products, The Old Dutch Cupboard recommends milk alternatives such as almond milk, oat milk, hemp milk, pea milk, and goat's milk. This way, the health benefits of milk still remain, but the risk of stomach irritation is minimized.



To learn more about the differences between plastic and glass-bottled milk, discover the benefits of goat's milk, or place an order for other delicious, organic products, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.



For more information about this store or its products, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.