The Old Dutch Cupboard, a Telford, PA-based farm-to-table store, knows a little something about cheese. Ever wondered about the history of a particular cheese? Read on to learn a bit more about the history of different types of cheeses.



Cheddar is perhaps the most famous cheese around the world, with roots that can be traced back to Cheddar, England, in the 12th century. Cheddar is still a very popular cheese all around the world and comes in many colors and flavors.



Parmesan cheese got its start in Italy during the Middle Ages thanks to monks trying to store milk for an extended period of time. The resulting hard, dry cheese with a tangy taste proved to be a hit all across Italy and was eventually exported worldwide. Swiss cheese comes from Switzerland, where it's called "Emmental" or "Emmentaller." It has been dated all the way back to Roman times as it is thought to be referenced in the writings of Pliny the Elder.



Gouda is one of the oldest known cheeses, with origins in the Netherlands during the 1100s. It is named for the town of Gouda in South Holland. Camembert is a French cheese developed by cheesemaker Marie Harel in the late 1700s. It is a close cousin of brie. Brie cheese is another old cheese that can be dated back to the 8th century in France, where it was called "The Queen's Cheese." This soft cheese is often paired with savory dishes or red wines.



Monterey jack was pioneered by Franciscan monks in Monterey, Alta California in the 1700s. The resulting product was then sold by a businessman named David Jacks, earning this mild white cheese its name. Colby cheese is an American cheese created in Wisconsin in the late 1800s by farmer Ambrose Steinward. Steinward's family still makes much of the Colby cheese available on the market today.



No matter what form it takes, there's one thing that's remained the same since the beginning of recorded history: cheese is beloved all across the world! To learn more about the cheesemaking process, The Old Dutch Cupboard is a great place to go. They've been offering a variety of small-batch handcrafted cheeses for customers for over 40 years. To learn more about their products or to shop for cheese, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



