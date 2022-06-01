The Old Dutch Cupboard Offers Healthy Snack Solutions

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- With fast food available on every corner and processed, sugary foods filling store shelves, it can be hard enough to find tasty farm-to-table snacking options, let alone healthy ones. The Old Dutch Cupboard, a natural and organic food store in Telford, PA, provides some information about healthy options to replace chips, candy, and other snack food vices.



For those who have a soft spot for salty snacks, nuts make an excellent substitute for crackers and chips. They are filling, full of nutrients and antioxidants, and have enough protein to provide a midday energy boost during that after-lunch workday slump. Peanut butter on a rice cake makes a healthy low-carb replacement for those who are craving a PB&J sandwich.



Fruit is Mother Nature's original candy — and it's full of valuable nutrients, unlike that row of chocolate bars at the convenience store. Fresh and dried fruits alike are rich in potassium, fiber, vitamin C, and countless other vitamins and nutrients essential for a healthy mind and body.



If eaten in moderation, cheese is another healthy snack option. Handcrafted cheese is packed with calcium, vitamins, and protein. The Old Dutch Cupboard sells a large selection of handmade cheese in many different varieties and flavors.



Granola is sometimes touted as a superfood because it combines protein, fiber, and minerals such as iron and magnesium all into one healthy, delicious package. Whether eaten by itself, used to top Greek yogurt, or made into granola bars, this healthy snack isn't one to miss out on.



The Old Dutch Cupboard stocks all of these and more snacks at their Telford, PA, store. They are a great place to shop for consumers looking to support a farm-to-table community business and stay healthy at the same time. For more information or to browse their large variety of organic and natural foods, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.