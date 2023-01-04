The Old Dutch Cupboard Serves a Cup of Coffee Knowledge

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- The Old Dutch Cupboard, based in Telford, PA, stocks a variety of organic coffee for customers to try. But not all coffee is created equal, and it all starts with the coffee beans. Two coffee beans from the same batch can taste wildly different due to several important factors.

Bean Type

Coffee beans are usually either arabica beans or robusta beans. Each bean has a different taste, with arabica beans usually standing out as the less bitter choice.



Terroir

Terroir is a fancy French word that simply means "growing conditions." These can include temperature, humidity, precipitation, soil quality, time of the year, and altitude, as well as human-controlled factors like pesticide use, organic growing practices, and batch size.



Roasting Process

Shorter roasting times create light roast blends, while longer roasting times create dark roasts. Light roasts are considered brighter with more acidic flavoring, while dark roasts are heavier, fuller, and sometimes more bitter.



Grind Size

The size that coffee beans are ground into can significantly affect the taste of a cup of coffee. Small, fine coffee grounds have a larger surface area, which instills a deeper and more complex taste. Larger, coarser grounds take longer to extract flavor from.



Brewing Process

The way the coffee is brewed affects the taste of the beans as well. For example, immersion brewing (such as what happens in a French press) lends a darker and fuller flavor, while drip brewing (such as what happens with a pour-over coffee maker) often does not have the same intense taste.



At the end of the day, no two coffee beans are ever truly identical, which is why coffee is one of the most difficult beverages to brew consistently. To try local and organic coffee products, stop by The Old Dutch Cupboard or visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.



