Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2023 -- The history of the sandwich is more complex than many people initially assume. The Old Dutch Cupboard, a health food store that stocks Dave's Killer Bread in Telford, PA, takes time to explore the story behind this culinary creation.



The word "sandwich" is said to have originated in 1762 England, when the 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, asked for a meal he could eat without getting up from playing cards. A servant brought him a bit of cold meat between two pieces of bread, which supposedly began the legacy of the sandwich.



The word's origin may be clear, but was the dish's creation really Montagu's idea? Historians have discovered a variety of recipes similar to the modern-day sandwich in Europe and Asia long before Montagu's time. For instance, ancient Romans ate "panis quadratus," a dish consisting of sliced cheese, butter, and bitter herbs between two slices of bread.



Sandwiches have also historically been popular in Jewish culture, with Hillel the Elder — who lived in the 1st century BCE — often credited with creating the well-known "Hillel Sandwich," made from two pieces of flatbread, nuts, and fruits. The ancient Jewish text Pirkei Avot also suggests that sandwiches were widely eaten around this time, stating that rabbis would "bring two pieces of bread and eat between them."



After the sandwich spread throughout Europe, it eventually made its way to the United States. In 1909, Louis Lassen created one of the first American fast-food restaurants by selling chicken sandwiches in Connecticut. In the 1940s and 50s, advances in technology enabled the mass production of sandwiches. Local diners also began serving their own versions of sandwiches, such as paninis, clubs, and hoagies, further securing the dish's place in American culture.



