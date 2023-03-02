The Old Dutch Cupboard Shares 5 Reasons to Switch to Grass-Fed Beef

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- Buying grass-fed beef in Telford, PA, can have numerous benefits, including but not limited to improved health, decreased environmental impact, and more. The Old Dutch Cupboard, a Telford, PA-based health foods store, shares five reasons consumers should consider switching to grass-fed over grain-fed.



Health Benefits: Grass-fed beef has multiple health benefits compared to conventional grain-fed beef, such as more omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and beta-carotene. It also has lower bad cholesterol levels, helping to prevent heart disease. Additionally, it contains an increased amount of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which is linked with reducing cancer and obesity risk factors.



Improved Taste: Grass-fed beef in Telford, PA, is tastier than its grain-fed counterpart. Grass-fed meats have fewer contaminants from hormones and antibiotics, producing more tender meat with subtle, complex flavors.



Eco-Friendly: Eating grass-fed beef is more eco-friendly than eating grain-fed beef. This is because farms need to maintain healthy pastures in order to produce high-quality grass-fed beef, so they utilize more sustainable practices that maintain soil fertility and prevent land erosion. As a result, grass-fed beef produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions and is overall less environmentally damaging.



Humane Production: Some consumers prefer grass-fed beef because it is more humanely produced. Grass-fed and grass-finished cattle receive better care than cows kept in large-scale commercial farms, which use aggressive animal management techniques, such as overcrowding and prolonged confinement. This results in reduced stress levels, improved living conditions, and a decreased risk of antibiotic resistance.



Supports Local Farmers: Finally, purchasing grass-fed beef from local farmers can be an effective way to support rural economies. Buying local grass-fed beef sustains local farmers and businesses such as The Old Dutch Cupboard.



To try The Old Dutch Cupboard's selection of grass-fed beef and other natural products, visit their store today or find them online at https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.



For more information about this store or its products, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.