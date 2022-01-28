The Old Dutch Cupboard Shares the Important Difference Between Raw and Pasteurized Milk

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Today, people are becoming more conscientious of the products they put into their bodies, and milk is becoming the next focus. More and more individuals are filling their glasses with milk in its natural form to consume all their needed proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. To help people on their journey to a healthier lifestyle, The Old Dutch Cupboard, a raw milk provider in Telford, PA, explains how raw milk is different from pasteurized milk.



Raw milk is milk directly from cows, goats, sheep, and other animals that has not been through the process of pasteurization. The small specialty store in Telford recognizes there's some controversy regarding the consumption of raw milk. However, they state that this objection to drinking raw milk arises because there are two types of raw milk: raw milk intended for pasteurization and raw milk for human consumption.



A dairy farm where raw milk for human consumption is produced has lush pastures, healthy cows, and a clean milk bottling room. Raw milk farmers are committed to the cleanliness of the farm — from how well the animals are cared for to the thorough cleaning process of the milk line. They also ensure the milk is chilled immediately and frequently test it to ensure it's safe to drink.



By examining the differences between how milk is produced, it's clear pasteurization — or the process of heating the milk to kill harmful bacteria — is necessary for the milk from dairy factories with poor conditions. However, pasteurized milk also lacks several nutrients people need to lead healthy lives. For this reason, individuals and families would be better off drinking raw milk from farms practicing proper sanitation and animal welfare. Raw milk has easily digestible calcium, greater amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, and essential digestive enzymes. All this means that milk in its natural form promotes stronger bones, better immune systems, and fewer issues with allergies.



The more people understand the difference between raw and pasteurized milk, the more willing they will be to switch from processed to natural milk. Individuals and families can buy raw milk and other raw milk products from local specialty stores, such as The Old Dutch Cupboard. For more information about this Telford, PA shop, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/ today.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table. For more information about this store or its products, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.