Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- The versatility of bacon is often overlooked by those who solely associate it with breakfast. While the traditional bacon, eggs, and toast breakfast platter is a classic that isn't going anywhere, there are countless other ways to enjoy this savory food. John F. Martin bacon in Telford, PA, sold at The Old Dutch Cupboard, is a great choice to use in a variety of recipes.



Tired of dull salad lunches? Add bacon bits or cooked bacon strips to instantly elevate the meal from flavorless to fabulous. Making a delicious BLT salad is an excellent way to enjoy this idea to the fullest!



For those searching for a crowd-pleasing dish perfect for a tailgate party or work potluck, creamed corn with bacon fits the bill perfectly. It only takes 20 minutes to make and requires just a few common pantry ingredients.



Bacon is an excellent substitute for pancetta, a thinly-sliced meat used in many savory Italian dishes. Try using bacon in spaghetti carbonara or substitute sausage with bacon in a stromboli.



Bacon can also be used to improve existing dishes, from late-night guilty pleasures to gourmet meals. Add bacon bits to mac and cheese, top burger sliders with bacon, or make scalloped potatoes even more savory by sprinkling on some bacon crumbles.



Combining the flavors of sweet and salty is another way to experience bacon. For instance, try making chocolate chip cookies with bits of bacon for a unique twist on a classic treat. Another option is to whip up some brown sugar bacon brittle or try the famous "Elvis" sandwich (made with peanut butter, banana, and bacon).



