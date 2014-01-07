The Old School New Body Reviews Get Your Perfect Shape Today

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Old School New Body is largely based upon secrets and techniques Steve Holman gathered during several years of working at the most respectable fitness magazine.It’s specifically and also uniquely designed to help users reverse the outcomes of aging.These methods for youth-enhancing fitness and weight-loss are very difficult to find. It includes the workout routines, the diet plans, as well as the action steps in one short, easy to read, easy to understand guide users can read and put into action within 2-3 hours.



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Old School New Body Review - Steve Holman and John Rowley

Steve began weight lifting from 15 as a skinny 119-pounder and it has been exercising since then. Becky, Steve`s wife, has been working out for over twenty years, but she lapsed on she’s 30s while raising her 2 girls. In her 40s she became sick of her over weight look and made a major physical change in just several months. She’s today a daily contributor of nutrition based items to IRON MAN magazine, and Steve is IM’s Editor in Chief for over twenty five years. Steve written over 21 books on body building, weight training and also diet and it has also written tons of articles on muscle building and losing fat. His blog, “Built for Life,” is at Ironman Magazine. Steve has interviewed numerous legendary physique stars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cory Everson, Tom Platz and Lee Labrada.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



Old School New Body Review – What Is Old School New Body?

Old School New Body is largely based upon secrets and techniques Steve Holman gathered during several years of working at the most respectable fitness magazine. It’s specifically and also uniquely designed to help you reverse the outcomes of aging. These methods for youth-enhancing fitness and weight-loss are very difficult to find. It includes the workout routines, the diet plans, as well as the action steps in one short, easy to read, easy to understand guide a person can read and put into action within 2-3 hours.



Steve names his training program as The F4X Protocol or The Focus4 Exercise Protocol. It is a 90 minutes per week protocol to work especially for the older person.



The Old School New Body program has 3 phases:



1.F4X Lean – with the F4X LEAN Workout users will exercise 3 days per week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with 4 basic exercises per workout. This few important moves is going to train all their major muscles : Squats , Incline presses or flat-bench presses or pushups ,Bent-over rows and Dumbbell upright rows.

2.F4X Shape – with this a person will still train 3 days / week, but these are not full body workouts. He will train sinmple muscles at every workout, but not directly, and he will use different exercises.

3.F4X Build – here a person will find a series of exercises.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



After reading the Old School New Body EBook a person will:



-Wake up energized before the alarm ever goes off

-Rarely if ever be limited by typical “age-related” aches and pains

-Radically alter the shape, tone, and body fat a person currently have

-Drop ALL the weight a person desire in only 90 minutes per week

-Stop the “insanity” programs that AGE YOU FASTER and start eating and moving in a way that’s proven to defy the aging process.



The F4X system calls for moderate poundage’s for less joint stress and relies on high muscle fatigue for intensity—which means short rests between sets and growth hormone release. GH triggers a veritable muscle-building, fat-burning (and anti-aging) cascade. That hormone decreases significantly as a person gets older, but this type of training can provide a real resurgence. In short a person can get in the best shape of his life, turn back the clock on aging all while strengthening their muscle, ligaments and joints. This fly’s in the face of modern exercise programs, which is good because people are not getting the results they are after. With Old School New Body they will get results.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook



Old School New Body Review – Conclusion

The good thing about this method is its simplicity. Since many people have gone through an in depth Old School New Body Review, a person can probably state that the eBook will be worth every single cent. It will work for everyone. For those who have tried out similar fitness plans but aren’t satisfied, this time users going to get what they look for.



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



Click here to download Old School New Body Ebook