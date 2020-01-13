The One Package Launches in the UK for Entrepreneurs, Self Employed People and SMES.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Businesses are now able to take advantage of 'The One Package,' offered by FYAMI.COM. The One Package is a monthly subscription package giving entrepreneurs, start-ups, those who are self-employed, contractors, consultants and small businesses access to both marketing and technology expertise for a small monthly fee. This package is likely to be popular within the finance, legal and property sectors.



The average salary of a CMO and CTO is around £100k a year. Businesses can now gain access to a CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) and a CTO (Chief Technology Officer) from as little as £499 per month.



Faye A Eldridge, Managing Director and Founder of FYAMI explains, "the importance of businesses having marketing and technology expertise available when required in this digital world is key. Successful marketing and technology collaboration will help businesses to be more productive, more cyber secure and arguably more profitable."



For more details on The One Package, go here - https://www.fyami.com/the-one-package/

FYAMI.COM is a marketing and tech consultancy who 'gets businesses more business.' FYAMI is based in London, UK, supporting clients globally including in the USA, UAE and other parts of Europe.



