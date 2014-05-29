The One Travel Introduce New Routes

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The One Travel published their new routes with the help and expertise of Easibook.com. They come up with their latest drop off and pick up points to meet the needs, convenience and expectations of passengers who usually travel in Singapore and Malaysia. In this way, most of their passengers can opt to take a trip by their express bus from Boon Lay or Golden Mile, Shopping Complex, Kampung Koh, Perak and Casa Del Melaka Hotel. Moreover, the One Travel bus express holds their pick up station from the Compass Point to Tampines Singapore and from Singapore to Genting Mushroom Farm Bus Terminal.



The One Travel offers their passengers with affordable bus tickets that will perfectly fit with their budget. Most of the bus tickets of One Travel for various destinations can be purchased on the website of Easibook.com. The One Travel will guarantee their passengers that they will obtain the utmost travel experience from the country of Malaysia up to the country of Singapore. The One Travel has been established last January 2014 and they collaborate with Malaysia Five Stars that offers bus express services to different destinations in the country of Malaysia.



Most of the popular and latest bus routes that are being offered by One Travel can be found at Easibook.com that includes bus route from Singapore to Mersing, Singapore to Kluang, Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore to Utama, Singapore to Melaka and Singapore to Ipoh. Since the Easibook,com is considered as the biggest ticketing site, it will be very easy to book for bus tickets with them and rest assured that they will be glad to assist and help their passengers to reach their preferred destinations.



The One Travel is expecting that their passengers will check out the website of the company to know more about their new routes that they are offering to their passengers with reasonable ticket price.



About Easibook

The Easibook.com is a kind of online booking network that provides their passengers with affordable ticket price and convenient travel route and experience throughout the country of Singapore and Malaysia. The Easibook.com is located at 1 North Bridge Road #02-17, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094.



To learn more, please check out http://www.easibook.com/easibookNew/news/the-one-travel-sg-kgkoh-bus-tickets.aspx. For inquiries, please contact them +65 6333 1948 or send an email at enquiry@easibook.com.



Contact: William

Company: Easibook

Address: 1 North Bridge Road #02-17, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094

Telephone Number: +65 6333 1948

Email: enquiry@easibook.com