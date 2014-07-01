The One Travel & Tours Launched New Route to Cameron Highlands

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Easibook.com, a known and leading bus booking site online, is proud to announce the launch of route of The One Travel & Tours to Cameron Highlands. This is for everyone who regularly travels to Cameron Highlands from Singapore and want to enjoy savings.



Many people from Singapore travel or visit Cameron Highlands for some reasons. Unluckily, booking bus tickets is quite hard especially if some are busy with their work. To address this issue, Easibook.com along with The One Travel Tours, is now offering bus from Singapore to Cameron Highlands. This aims to provide comfort and convenience for those who have hectic schedule and don’t have the time to book for tickets locally. With the opportunity offered by this booking portal, anyone can book tickets online with ease and convenience.



The One Travel & Tours is known for providing long distance bus services to different destinations in Singapore as well as Malaysia. With its newly launched route, passengers can now have the chance to travel from the city of Singapore to the Cameron Highlands without experiencing any problems. Golden Mile is the pick-up point while the Copthorne Hotel in Cameron Highlands is the drop-off point.



The bus tickets provided by The One Travel & Tours are available at an affordable price. That is why passengers can now experience peace of mind when planning to travel in Cameron Highlands as Easibook.com will be the one to assist them.



The One Travel & Tours was established on the month of January this year. It has collaborated with Five Stars Malaysia and offers express bus services from the city of Singapore to several destination in Malaysia. Currently, Easibook.com is ready for those who are looking for bus tickets to Cameron Highlands.



About Easibook.com

Easibook.com was established in the year 2005. So far, it is now the biggest online bus booking site, which provides thousands bus departures every day to destinations in Singapore as well as Malaysia. This one-stop portal also provides daily departure for all bus routes and their customers can easily select their bus tickets based on what they prefer when it comes to time, price, bus seating, coach type, and date. Easibook.com is also partnered with more than sixty established and reputable coach companies in Singapore as well as Malaysia. That is the reason why Easibook.com is the leading coach ticket distributor.



For those who are interested to know more about the new route launched by The One Travel Tours to Cameron Highland, please pay a visit at http://www.easibook.com/easibookNew/news/the-one-travel-sg-cameron-bus-tickets.aspx or you may send an email at enquiry@easibook.com.



