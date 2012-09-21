The One Universal Life Church You Can Count on to Be Legal

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- It has been reported by other so called Churches with similar names that our Ministers are not legal to perform Marriages in many states such as Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and others. They offer a wide variety of reasons, but what it comes down to is these states question their legality as a real Church.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is legal in all 50 US States and pretty much throughout the world. They have a real doctrine of faith and they are the only Universal Life Church to offer REAL Faith Based Ordination within a respective Traditional Doctrine of Faith. Whether you are looking at getting married by a ULC Minister or if you are looking to become a Minister ordained by the Universal Life Church? There is only One Universal Life Church You Can Count on To Be Legal.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests.



For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com