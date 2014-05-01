The Online Irish Craft Shopping Mall Brings Irish Craft Producers and American Consumers Together

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- When looking for original Irish hand crafted products, they are hard to find on the high street in America, and that is why Craftbay Market Place has launched an online store to bring Craft Producers from Ireland and consumers in America together.



More and more people are searching for original Irish craft items on the high street, trying to find a piece of Ireland that they can cherish, however it is getting much harder to find original Irish craft items in America and that is why Craftbay launched their online store.



No longer do consumers looking for original Irish craft items have to spend hours searching the web for original hand crafted pieces, and no longer do they have to search the high street trying to find Irish hand crafted items from Jewelry to Art. All consumers who are looking for Irish craft items can now visit the Irish Online Craft Store (www.craftbay.ie), and choose from the whole range of craft items that are available. These include: Jewelry, Art, Wedding Accessories, and Sketches to paintings.



The premier online Irish Craft Market Place allows Irish-based craft producers to display their products to the world and for the world to see what quality craft items are available from Ireland. With fast delivery around the world, American consumers can have their product delivered to them with the minimal of fuss.



The online Irish craft shopping mall has received many positive reviews from customers who have praised for online store for bringing them a piece of Ireland at affordable prices.



For all the latest craft items please visit http://www.craftbay.ie



About craftbay.ie Authentic Handmade Irish Gifts

Craftbay.ie is one of the leading online crafts stores supplying high quality items that have ben carefully made from hand.



Craftbay Market Place Ltd.

Unit C 2, Bawnogue Enterprise Centre,

Dublin 22

Email:support@craftbay.ie

Web: http://www.craftbay.ie