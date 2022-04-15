The Online Physiotherapist Offers ErgoPhysio Services to Businesses Across the Globe

152 – 160 City Road, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- The Online Physiotherapist, a leading online physio, offers a wide range of online physio and ergonomic services to businesses across the globe. The company's ErgoPhysio services are designed to help organisations support and protect their employees' health and well-being. they have a team of specialist physiotherapists and ergonomists who offer comprehensive assessment, diagnosis and treatment plans similar to that of a physical therapy clinic. They use state-of-the-art technology, AI and interactive rehab software to ensure that you get the most out of your treatment with them.



From training employees in how to set up their workstations in an ergonomic way, to providing expert physiotherapy support, they help your employees to stay fit and productive during the office hours. All of their physiotherapists have extensive experience in providing online consultations to businesses across the world. This online physiotherapist service is committed to providing the best level of physiotherapy to ensure that you gain relief, achieve recovery, and become empowered to live a pain-free life. Their online physiotherapy care can be a convenient and effective way to manage your employee's health and wellness in an effective way.



Talking more about their ErgoPhysio services, one of their representatives stated, "ErgoPhysio offers ergonomic assessment services combined with specialist Physiotherapist care for your employees. It is specifically designed to help businesses of all shapes and sizes to proactively support and protect the health and wellbeing of their staff. Whether employees are based in an office location or working from home, our online ergonomic and physio sessions are designed with quality, convenience, speed of delivery and instant tangible results."



The Online Physiotherapist is a team of trained physiotherapists who specialise in delivering online physiotherapy consultations for persons with musculoskeletal injuries who are unable to obtain traditional 'in person' physiotherapy. They have a expertise in a range of medical conditions such as persistent pain, sports & muscular injuries, post-stroke care, running injuries, post-surgery, mid-late rehab for spinal cord injury and stroke, pelvic health and much, much more. Their proven techniques, a pool of experts and a continuous commitment to quality are what sets them apart from others in the industry.



About The Online Physiotherapist

The Online Physiotherapist was created in response to a growing trend in which most people either do not have access to a professional Physiotherapist in their area or are just too busy to schedule and attend a series of appointments. They have a team of skilled Physiotherapists who are specialised in different parts of the body, giving you the experience, you need to get fighting fit. They strive for excellence in every aspect of their care and always remain up to date with current research, ensuring the highest quality of service.



