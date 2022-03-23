The Online Physiotherapist Offers Online Physiotherapy Consultations to People Who Have Trouble Accessing Traditional Physiotherapy Care

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- The Online Physiotherapist, a leading online physio, offers online physiotherapy consultations to people who have trouble accessing traditional 'in person' physiotherapy care. They provide injury physiotherapy that includes treatment for ankle sprain, calf injury, shoulder pain, long-term back pain, sports injuries, knee pain, post-surgery, mid-late rehab for spinal cord injury, women's/pelvic health, and many more. The online centre has a team of skilled physiotherapists who examines the patient's condition via video chat then create a treatment plan with them, which may include exercises, advice and techniques suitable for their condition.



The Online Physiotherapists are certified and licensed professionals who are able to provide the same quality of care as conventional physios. This means that individuals will be receiving proper treatment for their injury or condition. This online physio centre uses a variety of techniques to provide the highest quality physiotherapy services to people across the UK. They have a convenient booking system that allow individuals to select an expert physiotherapist and book a time that suits their schedule.



Speaking more about their physiotherapy services, a representative stated, "Being experts at delivering physiotherapy in a digital format, we have an array of components that set us above the rest and make us the very best! This includes knowing the precise questions to ask, being able to give injury-changing advice that is centred in research, and a wealth of clinical experience that enables us to know common themes of injury or incorrect exercise technique, accelerating your return to health."



The Online Physiotherapist is one of the recognised online physiotherapists delivering the highest quality, bespoke care to individuals who are unable to access in person physiotherapy care. They have a team of online physiotherapists who possess expert skills and qualities that allow them to provide quality services to their clients. They are compassionate, empathetic, friendly, caring and understanding when it comes to dealing with people. This online physiotherapy centre caters to all.



About The Online Physiotherapist

The Online Physiotherapist was created in response to a growing trend in which most people either do not have access to a professional Physiotherapist in their area or are just too busy to schedule and attend a series of appointments. They have a team of skilled Physiotherapists who are specialised in different parts of the body, giving you the experience, you need to get fighting fit. They strive for excellence in every aspect of their care and always remain up to date with current research, ensuring the highest quality of service.



For more information, please visit: https://theonlinephysiotherapist.com/



Contact Details



Head Office



The Online Physiotherapist

Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX

Phone: 02030267320

Email: hello@theonlinephysiotherapist.com