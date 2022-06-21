The Online Physiotherapist Offers Online Physiotherapy Services Helping Live Life Without Pain

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- A well-renowned online physio, The Online Physiotherapist offers online physiotherapy services that help people to live their life without pain. They offer comprehensive assessment, diagnosis and treatment plans for patients to ensure a healthy and successful recovery. With a 98.5% success rate, their physiotherapists help patients with the goal to get them out of pain and back to full mobility. Their experience allows them to diagnose exactly what you need to recover, even from a distance through video calls.



The physiotherapists have extensive experience in providing both 'in person' and online injury consultations ensuring you gain relief, achieve recovery, and become empowered to live a life pain-free. Their services aim to alleviate pain in most medical conditions including back pain, shoulder pain, joint pain, neck pain, calf injury, knee pain, sports injury, women's/pelvic health and more. Whether you would like an assessment of a new injury, review how you are progressing from an injury, or continue with rehabilitation, The Online Physiotherapist is here to help you achieve your goals!



Talking about their online physiotherapy services, a representative for the company stated, "We use a multi-faceted approach to promote, maintain and restore physical, psychological and social well-being, acknowledging that the whole person affects recovery potential. Their services are perfect for anybody, at any stage of life, who identifies that they have a movement and function problem, threatened by age, injury, disease, disorders, conditions, or environmental factors. The power of Online Physiotherapy is that it uses this very evidence-based approach of active-movement rehab alongside science-based advice."



The Online Physiotherapist is one of the most recognised online physiotherapists delivering the highest quality, bespoke care to patients. They are a group of specialist physios from all over the UK helping people with different conditions via video consults. The company believes in using the latest evidence-based research and techniques to assess and treat your condition whilst also avoiding unnecessary pain relief and long NHS waiting lists. They are compassionate, empathetic, friendly, caring and understanding when it comes to dealing with people.



The Online Physiotherapist was created in response to a growing trend in which most people either do not have access to a professional Physiotherapist in their area or are just too busy to schedule and attend a series of appointments. They have a team of skilled physiotherapists who are specialised in different parts of the body, giving you the experience, you need to get fighting fit. They strive for excellence in every aspect of their care and always remain up to date with current research, ensuring the highest quality of service.



