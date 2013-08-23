The Only Latino Showman in Making the Finals on NBC's America's Got Talent, Mauricio Herrera (ELVIS TICO) Records Costa Rica's Champion Soccer Team's "Theme Song"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- After conquering success, Mauricio Herrera, more popularly known in Costa Rica as ELVIS TICO, left this beautiful country 10 years ago. Looking to grow his career as Showman internationally, he decided to make path to the USA; search which resulted successful after becoming the ONLY Showman Latino, Central American and Costa Rican to make the finals in the #1 Show of the Summer on NBC, America’s Got Talent. Always carrying up high the flag of the land where he grew up, Costa Rica.



Now, Mauricio (ELVIS TICO) is the Recording Artist of the new theme song “Otro gol y otro gol” (Goal after Goal!) for the “Club Sport Herediano”, current soccer Champion in Costa Rica and the #1 Soccer Team in Central America according to FIFA.



Club Sport Herediano is also participating in the CONCACAF’S cup: CONCACHAMPIONS 2013-2014 as one of the best teams seeking a spot to the World Club’s Cup in 2014.



The Costa Rican team is now managed by a business man native of Utah; David Patey , who prior to becoming the “Administrator” of the champion soccer team has been the owner of a Loan Company in Costa Rica for some years now. Patey met Mauricio in early March of this year while the Club Sport Herediano played against the L.A. Galaxy in Carson Ca for the Concachampions Quarter Finals round. Patey recalled Mauricio and told him that he and his wife had enjoyed his performances on America’s Got Talent. It was then, when the proposal to record the new version of the song took place.



Commissioned by Mauricio to work on the New Version of the song were renewed and award winning musician Luigi Flores luigi@lgfmusic.com who recorded all the instrumentation and mixed the song, and first class producer Daniel Avila danyavilamusic@yahoo.com who recorded Mauricio (ELVIS TICO)’s voice at VME Studios in Canoga Park to later send over to Luigi in Costa Rica for final editing.



The link to the song is: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HKL-mh-xQg



For more information on the Costa Rica and the USA upcoming shows call:



COSTA RICA:

Jakamo Music Productions

Country Code(506) 8384-9195

mau@mauricioherrera.com



USA:

Araceli Ramírez

(323)357-2237

sales@mauricioherrera.com



For additional information on Mauricio (ELVIS TICO), please visit the following websites, thank you.



Official Website: http://www.mauricioherrera.com

Club Sport Herediano: http://www.herediano.com

New MySpace: http://www.myspace.com/mauricioagt

Official Youtube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/mauricioherrerashow

Verified Twitter Account: http://www.twitter.com/AGTMauricio

Official Press Kit: http://www.sonicbids.com/2/EPK/?epk_id=332751

David Patey https://www.facebook.com/davidjpatey

http://www.loanscostarica.com/



Mauricio’s Sales Agent:

Araceli Ramírez

sales@mauricioherrera.com

Call us (702) 516-2874 or (702) 51-MAURI



For press inquiries please contact:

Jakamo Music

(506) 8384-9195

mau@mauricioherrera.com