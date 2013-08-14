The Opening of New Florist Sales Counter in Solo

Central Java, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Meme Florist, one of the leading online florist in Indonesia has just opened a new sales counter in Solo, Central Java. This is the fifth sales counter opened within this year after the opening of Semarang, Jakarta, and Surabaya counters within the first half of 2013, and one in Jogjakarta in July 2013. The counter is strategically located within the central business district in Solo city. With the growth of social and economic aspects in Central Java recently, the company has targeted a potential revenue of IDR 50,000,000 within the first quarter of 2014.



The opening ceremony was held at a local restaurant attended by about 200 guests. During the ceremony, Meme Wijaya, the owner of the Meme Florist expressed her gratitude to the hard work and commitments from the staff and everyone involved in the project - florist di solo



The citizens of Solo has responded positively for the establishment of this newly launched florist shop. Along with the opening of the sales counter, the company also launched the website that can reach more potential customers from other locations. There are a lot of things that prompted Meme Florist to have its own website and one of them is for the convenience of its own clients. This is because the clients of the flower shop may just place their order on the website, and Meme Florist will take it by sending its delivery couriers to deliver the goods to its clients. Not only that, clients can now choose what kind of flowers they need for their occasion as the website features an online catalogue of Meme Florist where they can choose their needed ones - toko bunga di solo



Having a new sales counter and website is really an advantage for Meme Florist. The company can reduce the operational cost and on the other hand reach more potential customers. They are looking to open at least 3 more new sales counters within this year. And one will be in Melbourne, Australia, their first international branch targeted within the first half of 2014.



To learn more about the business and products they are selling, visit their website at http://www.kirimbungasolo.com . People can also call at their telephone 085799995250 or write them at info@kirimbungasolo.com



Company: Meme Florist

Address: Solo, Central Java, Indonesia