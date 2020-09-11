The Opioid Knowledge Gap with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "The Opioid Knowledge Gap", with host Zach Crouch, and guests Dr. Amy McKeever and Debra Jay. The episode played live on September 10th and can be heard on-demand at Landmark Recovery Radio.



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Dr. Amy McKeever and Debra Jay. Dr. Amy McKeever, board-certified women's health nurse practitioner, discusses the knowledge gap she saw with students when they had to navigate conversations related to opioid use in a clinical setting. Debra Jay, founder of Structured Family Recovery services and training, talks with Zach about her latest book, "It Takes a Family: A Cooperative Approach to Lasting Sobriety."



