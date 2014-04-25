The Orange County Fashion Council Announces the Fashionably Responsible Awards Night at Couture at Dawson Cole Fine Art on Day 5 of OC Fashion Week

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Orange County Fashion Week (OCFW) gets Fashionably Responsible on Day 5 with a Special Couture Tribute Night presented by The Orange County Ballet Theatre benefitting HOMEAID, a national non-profit organization aiding the homeless of Orange County. OC's own Haute Couture Designer, Nasrin Ansari, and Mission Viejo-born Couture Designer of Omaha, Dan Richters, reveal their handcrafted masterpieces and exquisite collections at the Dawson Cole Fine Art courtyard amidst the coveted artworks of renowned sculptor Richard MacDonald. 100% of the ticket proceeds will be donated to HomeAid courtesy of Orange County Fashion Week's Fashionably Responsible program.



The Orange County Fashion Council will also be launching the Fashionably Responsible Awards - a tribute to designers that give back. "It is an honor to host the _FASHIONABLY RESPONSIBLE AWARDS NIGHT_ at Dawson Cole Fine Art and to be a part of such an exciting industry evening!” says Ariane MacDonald, principal of the fine art gallery. “Orange County is a privileged community with a big heart. Recognizing the outstanding charity HomeAid and the talent, and philanthropic efforts of the designer recipients is a fitting way to close the week’s celebration of 2014’s Orange County Fashion Week!"



"We are thrilled to be announcing this all new awards night at Dawson Cole Fine Art’s incredible sculpture garden," says Co-Chair Chadia Almeddin Betinni of Betinnis by Brea. The Fashionably Responsible Awards is a program developed by the Orange County Fashion Council to recognize designers that make a difference in the giving community. "I have been an advocate for charities with a personal endeavor to give back in my own business, and nothing makes me more honored than to recognize designers who not only have a compassion in fashion but live to give,” says Almeddin.



"What differentiates Orange County Fashion Week from all others is that we truly capture the spirit of giving and philanthropy that is a cornerstone for what Orange County stands for" says Co-Chair Manna Kadar CEO of Manna Kadar Cosmetics who resides in Orange County where she is headquartered." Her motto to "Think. Do. Be. Beautiful." could not be more appropriately suited for this endeavor as the Fashionably Responsible Awards recognize "Inner Beauty Awareness."



“When we established The Orange County Fashion Council,” says Founder Kathryn Marino, “there were three deciding factors that came into play and defined the heart of our mission. For one, our purchasing power in retail (excluding the LA market) is an economic indicator that reveals our buyer's market. We not only justify international in-bound tourism just for shopping but we can also justify spending based on the multitude of buyer's spending on their fashion business here. Our metropolitan county actually outranks the U.S. average in fashion retail consumer spending, and some notable fashion capitals at 37 billion according to the U.S. Census.



Second, we have amazing local talent that deserves a global platform sharing the stage with emerging international designers. By elevating this platform through our new international programs, we can garner that global audience while providing the ultimate stage for new product / retail launches to our elite audiences.



10% Off Discount Code at Dorothy Perkins



About VoucherBadger

VoucherBadger is a Voucher Code and Discount Code website, offering coupons for many thousands of online stores across the UK and Europe. Started in 2011, it lists coupons for stores like eBay, Amazon, Tesco and more.