Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The Naples luxury real estate market is booming for the first time since 2006. The demand for multimillion dollar properties continues to grow and inventory continues to drop. Properties like the beautiful and historic Casita de la Playa are at the forefront of the market. This expansive and historic waterfront estate practically defines Old Naples luxury living at its very best.



Built in 1926 at 670 S Gulf Shore Blvd Naples, Florida this historic estate was built by famed architect Addison Mizner and sits on two oversized lots that lay directly on the Gulf. Encompassing 7419 total square footage, including the 160 feet of prime beach frontage and 4345 square foot luxury residence, is one of the largest and most well-known beachfront properties in downtown Old Naples. Completely preserved while tastefully upgraded and extended, Casita de la Playa truly provides a one of a kind atmosphere. Click here to view this property.



With 5 Bedrooms and four and a half baths in the main home, there is more than enough room in this 4345 square foot custom single family home for anyone. With fabulous view of the custom 75’ pool and clubhouse as well as the Gulf and lavishly landscaped private beach, this estate is beautiful at every corner.



Featuring a guest house as well as guest room in the main house, there is room for any size family, with friends. Residents could house literally any type of social function in this beachfront palace. Upgraded with solar panels, modern kitchen and wine cooler the Casita de la Playa is primed for the finest in modern Old Naples living wrapped in old world elegance.



For more information on this beautiful Naples waterfront property or any others contact Corey Cabral or visit his website at http://www.NaplesWaterfront.com.



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples,FL 34103

(239) 963-6590