The Original Flat Belly Bible Gets a Dedicated Online Front

Gent, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Lubowa M. Planet, a coauthor of “The flat belly bible: how to get a flat belly fast”, announced a milestone event in taking a decision to have a dedicated front for the Flat Belly Bible. Lubowa say that this Flat belly blueprint was published in March 2012, and they had made a decision to sell it exclusively on through amazon.com available for to be read on kindle devices. However, due to circumstances not foreseen, they have decided to make the blueprint accessible to other masses including those with only PC through their new website http://www.flatbellyguide.com



Rodrigo.A.Murasha, author of The Flat belly Bible, said "Our goal is to ensure that people get actionable secrets to get rid of that stubborn belly fat, so we cannot limit the platforms available for accessing our guide on how to get rid of belly fat” So that is what we have set up this website so that our blue print can be downloaded by everyone regardless of which part of the world they are in.



Sources reveal that one of the reasons that have forced the two authors to take this move was due to the fact that some copycats had been published with the same name and being sold in other formats. “We accept that people are free to write anything and call it anything, this is an information error. It is okay is people give their guides the same name as ours. We shall make sure we provide the best service and customers can tell which is the original from the date of publication” said Lubowa.



In a day when competing guides of losing belly fat are popping up like flies, Lubowa said, "What makes “The Flat Belly Bible” unique is our obsessive attention to the end user experience, making it easy for our clients to read in put into practice the information in our blue print. Ours is not a 280 pages guide full of filler, useless content just to make up the pages. No, our blue print is only 83 pages of unusual secrets to get rid of belly fat. Straight to the point, no wasting client’s time. We are also able to publish more free article on how to lose belly fat”



The Flat Belly Bible: http://www.flatbellyguide.com



About the flat belly bible: how to get a flat belly fast:



This was one of the first guides on how to lose belly fat, written by Rodrigo A.Murasha.



This book contains the most startling, confidential, and talked about techniques, exercises, workouts and diets that will see the owner getting a belly they are proud. It takes the reader by the hand and shows them how to approach the whole activities that will lead to obtaining a flat belly fast. It exposes simple exercises, workouts and fine tunes the reader in order to remain encouraged. It gradually introduces the more advanced techniques for getting a flat belly fast. “The flat belly bible: how to get a flat belly fast” is for those who want to get a flat belly fast and want real actionable steps, exercises, works outs, diets and complete information on diets and eating habits. It also gives some motivation and scientific facts that relate to the whole concept of getting a flat belly fast.



