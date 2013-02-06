The Original Message in a Bottle Shop Offers Free Delivery Service for Valentine's Day and Everyday

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- For Valentine's Day, The Original Message in a Bottle Shop has added two services. If placing order by February 5 and select the Valentine's Day "Do not open until Valentine's Day" decal option (decal goes on outside of shipping box), the company will mail message in a bottle on February 7 via priority mail, to arrive before Valentine's Day. Now even Cupid would be jealous of this. For those who want their special someone to receive their message in a bottle on Valentine's Day, simply choose the Fedex delivery option(additional cost for this service) on the order form, all orders for this option must be received no later than Feb 10. The MIBs will be 2nd day air delivery via Fedex on February 12, for delivery on Valentine's Day.



This company has been the best kept secret for a lucky few for Valentine's Day and all occasions. The Original Message in a Bottle shop based worldwide via its website http://bottlemeamessage.com. The secret is they send Message in a Bottle gifts or MIBs as they call them all over the US (and the world) for Valentine's Day and all occasions.



The Original Message in a Bottle is a clear glass bottle that comes in two sizes, $21.99 (7 inches tall by 2 inches wide) and $24.99 (10.5 inches tall by 2.75 inches wide), they also come in plastic (7 inches tall by 2 inches wide) for $19.99. There are lots of different message in a bottle gifts available on the website, ranging from love, beach, island and seashore. Each message in a bottle (MIB) is customizable, you can select the sand color, parchment paper your message is printed on, write your own message or choose from the message harbor, messages for all occasions. Not finding what your looking for you can even Design your own message in a bottle, you choose everything bottle size, sand color, parchment paper color and the goodies that go in the bottle.



The Original Message in a Bottle has been helping consumers who are in need of finding the right gift for the boyfriend, girlfriend or significant other in their lives whatever the occasion. Although this niche is to provide patrons with a creative way to say how they feel about their significant other. Their goal is to provide consumers with a memorable gift that they can give to a recipient which they will treasure and value as a keepsake.



L. Carbone recently ordered a Design your own MIB, and she said in an e-mail received July 8, 2008, "WOW!!!!! You guys are fast. Thank you-Thank you ...so much for completing the order so quickly. I appreciate your sense of urgency. Thanks again."



Another pleased customer wrote: "You guys are awesome!!!!!!!! Thank you so much!!!!!! I cannot wait until my husband receives this gift in the mail! I think your MIBs are very neat and amazing and I am so glad I came across your website! I don't think I have ever received a speedy response like this from any company! I appreciate all that you have done and will definitely be recommending your company to all my family and friends. Thanking for taking the time to respond to me. I really do appreciate it. It means a lot to me that you took the time to go over everything with me. Thank you so much and take care!" -- T. Scholl (a very satisfied customer), e-mail received February 10, 2008



About Message in a Bottle

Ten years ago, the owner, Keith C., was inspired by an old Coke bottle found in the backyard during a landscaping project, inside was a child's treasure map and a short message "Let ye bware, he who seeks the tresure." Till this day, no treasure has been found. Then after several years of looking for the right style bottles, contents and developing a website, in 1998 owner Keith C., launched the company on the world wide web (http://dreamweaverstudios.com). Then in 2000, http://bottlemeamessage.com was launched, to facilitate the many different message in a bottle products, varying from gifts, promotional products, invitations and do it yourself message in a bottle kits.



For more information, contact Keith C. at 714-441-3442



CONTACT:

Keith C/DreamWeaver Studios

714-441-3442