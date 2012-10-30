The Original SoupMan Now Available in the Soup Aisle of More Than 3,000 Supermarkets Nationwide

Jackson, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- SoupMan, Inc. (SOUP) announced today The Original SoupMan® - the inspiration for the famous Seinfeld "Soup" episode and #1 Zagat-rated, best-tasting soup in the world – is now available in the soup aisle of more than 3,000 supermarkets across the United States.



Soup fans can now find The Original SoupMan, packaged in its new, shelf-stable Tetra Recart carton, in the soup aisle of many of the nation's largest supermarket chains, including: A&P, Associated Food Stores, Carrs, Dominick's, Fairway, Food Emporium, H-E-B Supermarkets, Pathmark, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Super Fresh, The Fresh Market, Tom Thumb, Vons, Waldbaum's, Weiss, Woodman's, and more. The soups are also available online at Amazon.com. To find the nearest retailer, visit http://www.originalsoupman.com/soup-shop/grocers-near-you.



To celebrate the national rollout, Shaquille O'Neal, brand ambassador and equity partner, is driving The Original SoupMan SoupTruck, a new mobile franchise concept, through the streets of New York City on Friday, October 19, serving New Yorkers free bowls of hot, delicious soup. The Original SoupMan has also launched the "Soup with Shaq Sweepstakes," a Facebook-driven promotion that will give four grand prize winners the chance to win a trip for two to meet Shaq and talk over a bowl of The Original SoupMan soup. For Official Rules and to register to enter, visit http://www.facebook.com/TheOriginalSoupMan.



"As we bring The Original SoupMan to supermarket soup aisles, my hope is that we can help parents and their kids get started on a healthier path to improve the way we all eat," said Shaquille O'Neal. "We won't be able to bring about change alone — this will take a team effort among food companies, schools, parents, kids and more — but I'm proud to add my voice to this urgent need to combat this health epidemic with The Original SoupMan."



The Original SoupMan soups sold in supermarkets feature the same obsessive perfectionism and eclectic varieties for which the brand is famous, starting with Lobster Bisque, Chicken Noodle, Lentil and Tomato Bisque. Suggested retail price is $3.79 to $3.99 for a two-serving, 17.3 oz. carton.



"We're about great soup and, like Shaq, we're on a mission to provide great-tasting food to families that make it easy and affordable to eat more healthily," said Arnold Casale, CEO, SoupMan, Inc. "Now that our soups are stocked in the soup aisle of supermarkets around the country, we're delighted that The Original SoupMan is conveniently available to families nationwide."



The innovative, shelf-stable Tetra Recart carton package maintains the impeccable taste and quality standards that made The Original SoupMan famous, while allowing consumers to now find The Original SoupMan in the soup aisle, along with Campbell's® and Progresso® soups, where over $6 billion in soup purchases occur annually. The Tetra Recart carton packaging is made from renewable resources and is BPA-free and recyclable.



In addition to The Original SoupMan being available in supermarket soup aisles, the company recently introduced its full-scale school lunch program at the School Nutrition Conference in Denver. The program includes affordable, low-sodium, low-fat options, including Shaq-A-Roni 'n Meatballs and many vegetarian recipes, created with the guidance of Tim Gannon, co-founder of Outback Steakhouse, and SoupMan, Inc. Board member and Culinary Director, to meet new USDA guidelines for school foods. The Original SoupMan Mexicali Bean lunch is currently being served to New York City public school students.



For additional information or to request interviews with The Original SoupMan partners and brand ambassadors — Shaquille O'Neal, Jason Alexander and Reggie Jackson — or with Tim Gannon, cofounder of Outback Steakhouse and SoupMan, Inc. Board Member along with other members of management, please contact Blue Wolf Communications at 516-767-WOLF (9653).



About SoupMan, Inc.

In 1984, The Original SoupMan opened its doors at 55th Street & 8th Avenue in Manhattan. The tiny storefront quickly became a worldwide destination. Rated #1 by Zagat and praised in The New York Times as "Art, not Soup," it set the standard for innovation and excellence long before the famous Seinfeld episode made it a cultural icon. The Company's franchise operations include highly visible locations in the Mohegan Sun Casinos and more. The Company's branded soup is also being offered by Tim Horton's, Earl of Sandwich and other leading QSRs. The Original SoupMan products are now available throughout the United States in innovative, shelf-stable cartons for sale in the soup aisle of major supermarket chains. The Company also distributes its products through the foodservice channel, including school lunch programs.



Shaquille O'Neal serves as an advisor to and equity partner in the Company, as does Mr. October, Reggie Jackson and Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated and Tony Award® winning actor Jason Alexander. In addition, Tim Gannon, the co-founder of Outback Steakhouse, is The Original SoupMan Culinary and Business Director and Board Member. SoupMan, Inc., parent company of The Original SoupMan (www.originalsoupman.com), is a fully reporting public company trading on the OTC Bulletin Board® (OTCBB) under the ticker symbol SOUP.



For additional information on SoupMan, Inc., please visit http://www.soupmaninc.com. Learn more at http://www.originalsoupman.com, follow us on Twitter @OriginalSoupMan and "Like" us on Facebook.



Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management. The Company intends for the forward-looking statements to be covered by he safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," or variations of such words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this letter include statements regarding the launch of its shelf-stable product, its expected availability and marketing plans, the new mobile franchise concept and its school lunch program. All forwardlooking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements, such as our ability to implement our marketing plan, raise sufficient capital to implement the plan and comply with our on-going obligations to our senior secured creditor, and the risk factors discussed in the Business and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10- K and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of these filings are available on the Company's website http://www.soupmaninc.com and at http://www.sec.gov.



All trademarks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies. Distribute your press releases via TheBullWire.com



Dom Einhorn

The Bull Wire

Jackson, Wyoming

http://www.thebullwire.com