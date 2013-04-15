The O.S. Randolph Group Signs Fitness Professional to Marketing Deal

North Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Online marketing firm, the O.S. Randolph Group (OSRG), has announced a promotional partnership with burgeoning fitness professional Timothy B. Roberts.



Starting immediately, OSRG will begin working with Tim to expand his profile as a fitness expert to help bring his inspirational story to the masses via an expansive online campaign.



"My relationship with Tim began nearly two years ago and I knew immediately that he was an inspirational figure with a story that had to be told," said Omar Joseph, president of the O.S. Randolph Group. "His transformational journey has been left largely untold and this year people will have the opportunity to experience all that he has to offer."



"The last five years have been an amazing journey," said Timothy B. Roberts, owner of BodiesByTim. "This partnership with the O.S. Randolph Group cements that what I have been doing is working and I know big things are coming."



During the next several months OSRG will increase Tim's presence with a comprehensive marketing plan culminating with the release of his first book in December.



About the O.S. Randolph Group

The O.S. Randolph Group is an online marketing company that specializes in building, and launching, deeply engaging, multichannel campaigns using video, e-mail and blogs to increase awareness. The agency's highly successful promotional campaigns have been awarded with numerous honors including MarCom, Telly, and Communicator awards, among others. For more information: 424-260-OSRG (6774) or www.osrandolphgroup.com.



About Timothy B. Roberts

In 2008, Timothy B. Roberts was 70 pounds overweight and jobless. He turned his life around and started BodiesByTim, a fitness company that helps people transform their lives. Today, Timothy is a sponsored athlete with five top 5 finishes in National Physique Committee championship competitions. For more information: www.bodiesbytim.wordpress.com



Contact:

Omar Joseph

O.S. Randolph Group

PO Box 7240

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

omarj@osrandolphgroup.com

www.osrandolphgroup.com

424-260-OSRG (6774)

732-658-6724 (fax)