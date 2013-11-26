The Oscars Real Estate Team Assesses the Current Real Estate Market

Filmore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- The real estate market continues to favor sellers, as the supply of homes for sale is much smaller than the pool of potential buyers. Homes listed today continue to sell at or above list price. "Whether you are looking at homes for sale Fillmore or homes for sale Santa Paula, now remains the time to buy and The Oscars Real Estate Team strives to help you find the perfect home at a reasonable price," Oscar Vasquez, company founder, declares.



A current analysis of the market shows that, on November 1, 2013, the average median list price of a home in zip code 93015 was approximately $285,000. The average median sale price for the same date, in contrast, was around $353,000. "Sellers need to ensure they are asking a fair selling price and buyers, in an effort to obtain a home they love, are often willing to pay more as they understand the current state of the market favors sellers," Oscar Vasquez goes on to say.



Sellers need to know what their home is worth and what other homes for sale Moorpark are going for before setting a sale price. The Oscars Real Estate Team does a custom evaluation on the home, an evaluation which includes comparisons to homes in the area currently on the market as well as those which have recently sold. "We strive to get each seller the best price possible for their home and use a variety of tools to ensure the home is priced accurately when it goes on the market," Oscar Vasquez explains.



Buyers and sellers wish to remain in control of their real estate transactions and The Oscars Real Estate Team works to ensure this is the case. All parties involved in a real estate transaction and those who are looking to buy or sell a home find the information offered at the company website to be of great assistance. "Learn about community information, local schools, compare areas with the help of the information on the. See a current market analysis and read insider tips. The more information one has when buying or selling a home, the easier the process becomes," Oscar Vasquez states.



The Oscars Real Estate Team brings more than 17 years of experience to the table with each real estate transaction. "A home purchase or sale is only successful when all parties are completely satisfied with the results. Our experience helps to make this more likely as we ensure sellers get a fair price for their property and buyers find a house that they love and want to make a home. Nothing less will satisfy us," Oscar Vasquez professes.



About The Oscars Real Estate Team

Whether people are looking to buy or sell a home, The Oscars Real Estate Team offers the experience they need to get the price they want. Using the MLS and the Internet, the team sells houses quickly and easily and becomes a value in all real estate transactions. The team brings more than 17 years of experience to the table and Oscar Vasquez works hard to help buyers and sellers achieve their home ownership goals.