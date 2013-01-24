The Osmonds Special Guest Stars in Boogie Nights the 70's Musical

Dartford, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The Boogie Nights Musical will tour throughout the United Kingdom starting on January 31st in Dartford, England and continue on ending in Sheffield, England. The musical is set during the disco frenzied 1970's in a small British town out in the country. The story surrounds a group of characters and their various affairs while involved in the disco dance scene.



Originally written and released in 1997 by Jon Conway, this brilliant show has been known over the years as the first jukebox pop musical inspiring such Broadway shows as 'Our House,' 'We Will Rock You' and 'Mamma Mia'. The Boogie Nights 70’s Musical is a renowned party extravaganza that has thrilled audiences for generations.



The 2013 rendition will feature several hit seventies songs such as 'Crazy Horses' and 'Love me for a Reason,' sung live by The Osmonds. Jimmy Osmond, who has performed in past tours of the musical stated, “I'm thrilled to once again be a part of the amazing energy of this great show. My brothers, Merrill and Jay and I had so much fun on our 2012 record-breaking tour, I'm excited they have agreed to join in on the fun and continue the party! They are really looking forward to doing a little something different than our usual concert appearances."



The musical will feature a full cast of fifteen musicians, singers and dancers, promising to provide audiences with the party environment they know and love. With featured songs like 'Y.M.C.A.', 'Happy Days', 'We are family' and 'Boogie Wonderland' every audience member will be jumping out of their seats to dance with the cast in the aisles. This musical promises to be one of the biggest all-star shows on tour this year, an essential must see event.



