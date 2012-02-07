"The Outlook for Pharmaceuticals Worldwide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Outlook for Pharmaceuticals Worldwide"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) --02/07/2012 -- Original, respected and reliable market reports that provide critical business insights to the prospects for, and risks in, leading pharmaceutical markets.
Espicom's Pharmaceutical Market Outlook reports have been used by senior management in commerce and industry for 30 years. Why? Because our experienced team of researchers and analysts combine economic, scientific, demographic and language skills to produce an unmatched and critical evaluation of the operating environment for pharmaceutical companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
An unmatched level of intelligence sourcing
Our full time team of experts regularly access over 1,200 primary source information points in regulatory authorities, health organisations, statistics offices and industry. Much of the information in the Pharmaceutical Market Outlook reports is not readily available in English elsewhere. Espicom partners with the widely regarded Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to provide up-to-date economic data - a constant requirement in these rapidly changing times.
Detailed analysis & novel forecasts
Assembling comprehensive data is one thing, but our strength lies in its interpretation. What does it mean and what are the implications for operations and business development? Our analysis is second to none and the economic and market forecasts are built on solid research principles and continually assessed to reflect current and anticipated market conditions.
Global Industry...
By 2016, the global pharmaceutical market, including pharmacy and hospital sales, is forecast to be worth around US$1.6 trillion at retail prices. High growth in emerging markets will leverage slow growth in developed markets. Cost-containment policies will be offset against market demands for more effective products. Health access will expand, due to increasing generic penetration.
Localisation
The local market is the operating environment in which companies have to work. Domestic priorities set the agenda that affects a company's operations, therefore the prevailing macroenvironment needs to be both understood and planned for. In this way, pharmaceutical companies have strengthened their capabilities to increase sales in local and international markets.
Beyond BRIC markets
The USA will continue to be the first worldwide economy, but other emerging markets will perform well, led by China, India, Russia and Brazil. However, a second wave of emerging markets will arise, namely South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Poland. In an environment which is becoming more regulated, pharmaceutical producers are re-aligning their global strategies.
Quality information = business confidence
