The Outlook Is Bright for the Insurance Sector in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2021 -- Prospects are looking bright for the insurance sector in 2022 - at least according to Deloitte's 2022 insurance industry outlook. Despite the fact that this year has been a tricky one for many insurance businesses, two-thirds of the respondents to the Deloitte survey said that they felt that revenues would be "significantly better" next year. There will be challenges, of course, including the potential for sustained inflation and the need to accommodate rapidly changing consumer preferences on everything, from sustainability to products. However, the demand for insurance is forecast to continue to rise on a worldwide basis. All of this comes despite the increasing uncertainty over how the COVID-19 pandemic is going to continue to evolve. Key to ensuring growth is going to be the way that insurers manage their investments in people. And there is no doubt that those organizations that embrace emerging technologies are much more likely to achieve progress and growth.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector in the USA. The firm has worked in areas such as insurance jobs USA since 2004 and has since expanded to include a broad spectrum of other key fields in its expert hiring practice. This includes financial technology, risk management, investment management, legal and compliance, sales and trading and quantitative research and trading. Selby Jennings consultants work with talented people from across the country, connecting them to insurance jobs USA in a range of different locations nationwide, including key cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm is able to provide a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, which means it can cater to the hiring needs of a broad spectrum of different businesses. That includes innovative and agile industry disruptors as well as some of the biggest names in finance in the world.



Selby Jennings' resources are extensive and include a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as key connections with employers offering insurance jobs USA across the country. The team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that brings a unique global dimension to the support that Selby Jennings is able to offer. Plus, it is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at the firm receive regular ongoing training and development, as Selby Jennings believes in investing heavily in its own people. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. As well as insurance jobs USA there are currently many other roles available via the firm today, including Investment Associate [Direct Lending], Private Credit Analyst and Executive Director [Equities Market Risk].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.