The Overall Leasing Industry in China Will Exceed CNY 10 Trillion in 2020 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- The rapid development of China's financial leasing industry in 2012 was remarkable. In 2012, the business turnover of China's financial leasing was CNY 1.55 trillion, increasing by approximately CNY 620 billion compared with CNY 930 billion in the end of 2011, the growth rate was 66.7%.



As of the end of 2012, the number of the domestic financial leasing companies was almost 560, increasing by almost 300 over 2011; the number of foreign-funded leasing companies was 460, increasing by 250 compared with 2011; the growth rate was more than 100%.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/research-on-financial-leasing-industry-in-china-2013-2017



At the end of 2012, the registered capital of financial leasing companies was CNY 189 billion, up 36.2% YoY; industry capital adequacy ratio was 12.2%, including CNY 62.2 billion of financial leasing registered capital; registered capital increased by 17.8%. At the same period, the registered capital of foreign capital lease was CNY 90.4 billion, up 76.9% YoY.



In terms of competitive landscape, at the end of 2012, the business turnover of lease contract of 20 financial leasing companies was CNY 660 billion, accounting for more than 40% of the total business turnover of financial leasing industry. The industry concentration ratio is high. In 2012, the listed companies successively set foot in financial leasing industry, which may intensify market competition. Since Dec of 2012, Kinwa, Anyang Iron and Steel, Xinzhu Corporation, Jinggong Science & Technology, Furuitezhuang, Chihong Zn & Ge and some other listed companies have announced to carry out finance least business.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166722



Huidian Research holds the view that China's financial leasing market penetration rate is only about 5%, while this number in European and American market is about 20%. In terms of the international horizontal comparison and the economic growth of China, as world's second largest economy, China's financial leasing industry has huge space for development. It is expected that the scale of the overall leasing industry in China will exceed CNY 10 trillion in 2020; the CAGR will be about 30%; leasing penetration rate will surpass 10%. Financial leasing industry in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Xiamen, like that in developed countries, has become an important complement to bank credit and securities financing. In these cities, a scientific and stable funding system will begin to form.



Latest Reports:



Profound Research and Development Forecast of Chinas Micro Motor Market, 2013 - 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166724



Global economic informatization drives the industrialization, and also stimulates the rapid development of industrial automation, office automation, household automation, agricultural modernization and military facility modernization. As an important actuating element or basic drive component of this industry system, micro motor will own larger demand volume along with the enhancement of automation and intelligent degree. According to incomplete statistics, the global micro motor output has exceeded 13 billion sets in 2012.



By virtue of abundant micro motor manufacturing experience and key process technologies, the well-known brands in Japan, Germany, the United States, Britain, Switzerland, Sweden and other countries still affect the development of global micro motor industry and also control most of high-end, precision and new micro motor technologies and products. In particular, Japan's products can represent world's advanced level by virtue of precision processing technologies, and also lead the development of high-end precision micro motor industry.



Research on Air Pollution Control Industry in China, 2013-2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166725



Air pollution control industry is a typical policy guidance industry whose trend and demand are depended on national environmental protection policy and downstream fixed asset investment level. The industry has unique periodicity.



China's major air pollutants: sulfur dioxide, soot, industrial dust and nitrogen oxides. In 2010, the total volume of industrial waste gas emissions was 47.52 trillion cubic meters which is 1.38 times that of 2003.



Exhaust treatment industry is one of the pillars of China's environmental protection industry; its market scale increased from CNY 18.5 billion in 2006 to CNY 38.7 billion in 2010, the average annual growth rate was 15.9%. In 2011, the market scale of exhaust treatment was CNY 47.21 billion; the average annual growth rate was 20%. In 2012, the market scale of exhaust treatment was CNY 57.93 billion, up 22.7% YoY.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/