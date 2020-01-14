The Pacific Islander Dating App Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Sunny Purcell is a California based American entertainment industry veteran and the creator of an emerging new dating and social app called 'Mango'. This app is emerging as the first of its kind- a Pacific Islander dating and social app, and Sunny has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"Mango is a free app for singles of all ethnicities, but with a particular theme and focus on the Pacific Islander/Polynesian demographic." Said Sunny Purcell, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Sunny, the app is going to be good, modern, solid, and fully functional in the world of online dating. Moreover, Sunny and her team are expected to finish and deliver this app by March 2020.



www.kickstarter.com/projects/themangoapp/mango-the-pacific-islander-dating-app and backers from around the world and especially the Pacific Islanders can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development and release of this dating app, and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 29,000. Moreover, the creators of this app are offering a wide range of perks including premium memberships of this app as a reward for the backers.



About Mango

Mango is an emerging free social and dating app for the Pacific Islanders and it is created by a US based entrepreneur Sunny Purcell. The app is bringing many exciting features and it aims to become the number one dating app for this region. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter's fundraising platform and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



