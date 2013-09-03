THE PACT by CN BRING Released by Bad Day Books, an Imprint of Assent Publishing

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- In THE PACT, CN Bring brings to life Commander Celia Kelly, an Intelligence Officer of valor who takes on intrigue and suspense as she works with a Navy SEAL team going after an arms group called The Pact. In the meantime, she is haunted with the mystery of her husband, Fighter Pilot Tom Kelly, going MIA. Is he dead or just missing? Taking on a role in leadership few women have ever experienced, Kelly successfully navigates the task and rises to the occasion in a way never seen before.



Be sure to get your copy of the first book in the saga of this fast paced series by CN Bring.



CN Bring gravitated toward military intrigue and suspense coming from a family whose members served in the Army and Navy, and some are still serving today. She earned her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and trained in hand guns. Bring's extensive research and life experience lend an authentic feel to her Celia Kelly Series (Suspense/Mystery/Thriller).



For more information visit http://www.cnbring.org/ or watch the official book trailer at



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9oBXJAGwM4