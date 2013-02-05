The Paedotrial Book Launches in London England February 2013

Southampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- After years of historic child abuse cases in children’s homes from the 60’s, 70’s, & 80’s hitting the headlines, 2012 saw a new level of deviancy with the celebrity peadophile scandals in the UK.



The Paedotrial, names high profile city of London paedophile bankers that have been protected by corrupt detectives who are also named in the book!



http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/berkshire/6195572.stm



The Paedotrial is an easy to read, intelligently written book that reads more like a fictional thriller than a true life story…



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOSlb-hR5jw



Contact;

John Affleck

London

England



http://www.ThePaedotrial.com

TWITTER@akaJudgeJohn