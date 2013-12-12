The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Is Now a Recommended Hotel Destination by TripAdvisor

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Vacationers, searching for a place to stay during their holiday trip to Treasure Island finally have their answer to what the best hotel is. The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is pleased to announce that they are now a recommended vacation destination hotel by TripAdvisor. The hotel has enjoyed an entire year of success, giving vacationers a comfortable place to stay during their vacation. Now, as a highly-ranked beachfront hotel on TripAdvisor, the company plans on attracting many new visitors in 2014.



Currently, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is ranked #8 out of 43 hotels in Treasure Island. With 235 reviews composed by visitors who stayed at the hotel during their vacation to Treasure Island, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel has reached a 4and a half stars, giving them a Certificate of Excellence for 2013. On TripAdvisor, people thinking of vacationing in Treasure Island can find more information on the hotel and read reviews left by people who stayed at The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel in the past. TripAdvisor also includes over 80 pictures of the hotel for people to view as well.



One recent visitor, Caroline M. had this to say about her stay at The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel: “We have just returned from 2 weeks at Page Terrace. We have been many times but did not come last year. The rooms have been improved further and we really noticed the new and quieter a/c. This is not a luxury hotel but a good/clean/well run family hotel. If you want to throw a stone from your room and hit sand this is perfect and what a view! It is fairly quiet hotel that allows you to simply relax and enjoy the beach.” People interested in staying at The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel can make reservations by calling 1-800-532-6569.



About The Page Terrace

Located in downtown Treasure Island, and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Motel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, Barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been an AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Motel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. The stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



For more information, please visit http://www.pageterrace.com/index.html.