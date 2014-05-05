The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Now Booking After Labor Day Specials

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is now booking for After Labor Day specials. Rooms fill up fast at this gulf coast motel in Treasure Island, FL, and it’s never too early to make reservations for next season. Book between September 2 and September 5, 2014 and pay only $69 plus tax per night on Gulf Side Efficiency Apartments and $63 plus tax on Bay Side Efficiency Apartments. Gulf Side Efficiency Apartments are available for 1-2 guests in ground floor rooms with queen size beds. Bay Side Efficiency Apartments available for 1-2 guests in rooms on any floor with queen size beds. Just mention the ad featured at http://www.pageterrace.com/ when making reservations.



From Sept. 8 until Sept. 18 reserve Gulf Side Efficiency Apartments for $73 per night and Bay Side Efficiency Apartments for $65 per night, and from Sept. 22 until Oct. 3 reserve Gulf Side Efficiency Apartments for $69 per night and Bay Side Efficiency Apartments for $63 per night.



The Treasure Island hotel in FL has two types of efficiency apartments for the convenience of their guests. These rooms offer a range of amenities including a two burner glass cooktop, utensils, pots, pans, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, and toaster. Travelers who stay at the Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel will have full access to the glorious Gulf Coast beaches in Treasure Island, FL while staying in rooms that offer peak comfort and luxury.



For more information or to make reservations visit The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel online or call 1-800-519-0853



About The Page Terrace

Located in downtown Treasure Island, and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Motel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, Barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been an AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Motel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. The stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



For more information, please visit http://www.pageterrace.com.