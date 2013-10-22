The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Now Have Newly Renovated Rooms

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- In an effort to appeal to their valued guests, the Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is pleased to announce they now have newly renovated rooms available. As one of the most affordable beach motels in Treasure Island, FL, the Page Terrace Beachfront Motel has apartment style rooms that are fully equipped with kitchenettes and spacious living areas.



With the option for guests to stay in one or two room suites, there is space for up to six persons in a two room suite or a group of five in the Efficiency Apartment. The renovated kitchenettes now have a full refrigerator, toaster, microwave-oven and coffee maker to enjoy a morning cup of coffee overlooking the beach.



In addition to the new features in the kitchen, there is also a 32-inch flat screen television with DVD player in each room. To keep the guests safe and respect their privacy, each room has tinted windows that are hurricane resistant for those severe weather conditions. When touring the grounds or walking up to the sun deck, the hallways are now carpeted for optimum comfort to those in bare feet.



The grounds are continually being improved to cater to the needs and wishes of their guests. There is new landscaping around the property to add to the appeal, as well as a bike rack for guests to keep their bikes safe while unoccupied.



For those vacationing for business or those that need to have all the latest news in the palms of their hand, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel now has high-speed Wi-Fi access so their guests are never out of the loop. Guests are able to connect to the Wi-Fi from the beach and all areas surrounding the Treasure Island Hotel in FL. For more information about rooms or to inquire on availability and prices, please call 1-800-532-6569 or visit their website today.



About The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel

Located in downtown Treasure Island and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been an AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Hotel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. This stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



For more information visit http://www.pageterrace.com.