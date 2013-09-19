The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Now Offering Variety of Amenities for Guests

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is pleased to announce they now have a wide variety of amenities for guests to enjoy upon their stay. As a luxurious and affordable beachfront motel in Treasure Island, FL, Page Terrace offers apartment style rooms, complete with kitchens and a living area to provide a comfortable environment.



Not only will guests feel the sand between their toes upon leaving the grounds of the hotel, they will also have the luxury of spending time soaking in the sun by the swimming pool with a magnificent view of the long beaches. If guests wish to rent a bike for an evening ride on the beach, Page Terrace now offers a seven-space bike rack to keep the bikes safe when they are unoccupied. If choosing to stay on the hotel grounds, guest can partake in a competitive yet enjoyable game of shuffleboard on Page Terrace’s full shuffleboard court.



For those taking a trip to Treasure Island in an effort to mix business with pleasure, Page Terrace is equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi access for their guests in both the pool and beach areas, as well as in every room on the premises. There is also a gas grill in the pool area for guests to have their own barbecue without spending too much money on dinner, though there are many restaurants on the island for a satisfying meal.



When it comes to the room features, Page Terrace is a newly renovated hotel in Treasure Island, FL. Every room comes equipped with a 32-inch flat screen television and PGT insulated hurricane windows. An added advantage to staying in one of the most affordable hotels on Treasure Island is their new Serta mattresses available in every room for every guest. There is a coffee maker, microwave and refrigerator in all rooms for the ultimate convenience.



All this is provided by The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel, not to mention the entertainment and activities to partake in off hotel grounds. For more information about the amenities or to inquire about the availability of rooms, please call 1-800-532-6569 or visit their website for a virtual tour today.



About The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel

Located in downtown Treasure Island and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been an AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Hotel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. This stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



For more information visit http://www.pageterrace.com.